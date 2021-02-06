MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps

-
- The MPC unanimously decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4% and an accommodative stance
- Reverse repo rate under LAF unchanged at 3.35%, while the MSF and bank rate remained at 4.25%
- CPI inflation has been projected at 5.2% for 2020-21; 5.2% for H1FY22, and 4.3% for Q3FY22; the real GDP has been projected to grow at 10.5 per cent in FY22
- NBFCs can now access funds from banks under the on-tap TLTRO scheme for incremental lending to stressed sectors
- Decided to restore the CRR in two phases. Banks have to maintain CRR of 3.5% from March 27, 2021 and 4% from May 22, 2021
- The MSF relaxation, under which banks can avail funds by dipping into SLR up to an additional 1%, will continue till Sept, 2021
- The increased limits of SLR holdings in held-to-maturity up to 22% will continue till March, 2023
- Banks will be able to deduct credit disbursed to “new MSME borrowers” for up to Rs 25 lakh from their NDTL for calculation of CRR
- FPI investment in defaulted corporate bonds will be exempted from the short-term limit and the minimum residual maturity requirement
