India exported wheat worth $177 million in March, $473 million in April

Steel, railways and coal ministries in talks for fuel supply: Minister
Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg

India has exported wheat worth $177 million in March and $473 million in April even after the Russia-Ukraine conflict started
in late February to help other countries overcome food crisis, sources said.

According to them, India exported wheat even at a time when about eight nations, including Ukraine, Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Kuwait, had imposed wheat export restrictions.

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 02:01 IST

