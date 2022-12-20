India exports 562,000 tonnes of sugar till Dec 9 in 2022-23: AISTA

India has exported 5.62 lakh tonne of so far in the current 2022-23 marketing year that began in October, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

In November, the government allowed the export of 60 lakh tonne of in the current (2022-23) marketing year (October-September).

According to the All India Trade Association (AISTA), the dispatches for exports from sugar mills were at 12.19 lakh tonne, out of which physical shipment completed stood at 5.62 lakh tonne till December 9 of the current marketing year.

A maximum of sugar has been exported to the UAE, followed by Bangladesh, Indonesia, Somalia and others in the said period, it said in a statement.

About 5.22 lakh tonne of sugar is under loading or waiting for loading, it added.

India exported a record 111 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2021-22 marketing year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)