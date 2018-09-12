JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

10 years of Lehman: Is the next global financial crisis already brewing?
Business Standard

India facing grave threat, need to enhance IAF's capability: Air Chief

The government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability, says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

Press Trust of India 

Air Marshal S B Deo, the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (Photo: @MIB_India)
Air Marshal S B Deo, the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (Photo: @MIB_India)

No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday.

He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level.

The air chief also said that India's neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.

Speaking at a seminar on 'IAF's force structure, 2035', the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were example of similar purchases.
First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements