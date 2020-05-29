India GDP growth slips to 44-quarter low of 3.1% in Q4, 11-yr low in FY20

Amid a recessionary outlook for the current fiscal year, India’s growth fell to an 11-year low in 2019-20, with private investment and manufacturing worsening in the March quarter because of the Covid-19

Gross domestic product growth touched a 44-quarter low in the fourth quarter as states announced a complete in March, followed by a nationwide one in the last week of the month.

GDP grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, lower than the government’s projection of 5 per cent, the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday showed.

GDP growth for 2018-19 stood at 6.1 per cent.

Growth in the January-March quarter slumped to 3.1 per cent, as against the NSO’s advance estimate of 4.7 per cent. It came down because of a contraction in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ratings, said the further extension of the till the end of May, though with graded relaxations, and the expectation of substantial delays in getting the full supply chain operational would further dampen economic activity.



“We expect Indian GDP (at constant 2011-12 prices) to contract by 25.0 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, in Q1 FY21 and Q2 FY21, which implies that a recession is underway. Subsequently, we anticipate muted GDP growth of 2.1 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively, in Q3 FY21 and Q4 FY21, which still entails a full year contraction of 5.0 per cent in FY21,” said Nayar.

Manufacturing expanded by a statistically insignificant 0.03 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 5.7 per cent in the previous fiscal year. It contracted by 1.4 per cent in Q4.

Whereas agriculture grew by 4 per cent, construction saw growth fall to 1.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in the previous year. In Q4, construction turned negative at (-) 2.2 per cent.

In the services sector, growth in the hotels and financial services sectors fell to 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Investment activity, seen from gross fixed capital formation, declined by 2.8 per cent in 2019-20, in contrast to a 9.8 per cent expansion in the previous fiscal year.

The share of investment in GDP fell to 26.9 per cent, lower than the government’s advance estimate of 27.5 per cent.

Investment declined for the third straight quarter by 6.4 per cent in Q4.

The government had last year cut the corporation tax rate to 25 per cent to promote private investment. However, not many availed of the option as they would have had to forego their minimum alternate tax credits.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also announced easier lending facility to revive investments as part of the Covid economic revival package called Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It was the government spending that appears to have kept the economy afloat, with the government final consumption expenditure growing by 11.8 per cent as against 10.1 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

Domestic demand on the other hand grew by 5.8 per cent during the fiscal year.

Most economists and agencies have estimated negative growth for FY21.

The Reserve Bank of India last week said that India's GDP growth will be in negative territory in 2020-21 as the outbreak of has disrupted economic activities.

The government's Rs 20.97 trillion COVID-19 package does not appear enough to revive the economy with the actual fiscal impact of the additional stimulus only about 1 per cent of GDP as opposed to the claim of 10 per cent.

The data may undergo further revision as the NSO said that the data flow from the economic entities has been impacted in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown measures implemented since March, 2020. “As some of these units are yet to resume operations and owing to the fact that the statutory time-lines for submitting the requisite financial returns have been extended by the Government, these Estimates are based on the available data. Consequently, the Estimates (Quarterly as well as Annual) are likely to undergo revision,” it said.