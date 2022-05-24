India has highest tariff rate among new Indo-Pacific bloc, shows data

India charges higher tariffs on trade than any of the other 12 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The tariff for India is 9.4 per cent compared to a median of 3.1 per cent for the other countries, which came together in an economic partnership announced on Monday.

While the contours of the partnership remain broad, it is seen to be a group to potentially counter China’s influence in the region through Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and other agreements. It is also seen as an effort to rebuild US influence in the region after ...