India holds off import tariff hike on select US goods untill Jan 31

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says China wants trade deal, US may not impose more tariffs
US to impose 25% tariffs on imports of 279 items worth $16 bn from China
Trump says China ready to make a deal, hints at not imposing new tariffs
India wants to have trade deal with US to avoid tariffs: Donald Trump
Signs of progress in US-China talks to resolve global trade dispute
-
India has held off until end-January 2019 raising tariffs on select goods from the United States, deferring for the fourth time retaliatory action against higher import tariffs imposed by the US on steel and aluminium, the government said on Monday.
Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi said in June that it would raise import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.
India further delayed imposing higher taxes thrice until December 17, and with negotiations still going on, decided to defer the date again.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU