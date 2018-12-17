JUST IN
MP CM Kamal Nath keeps Cong promise, signs file to waive off farmers' loans
India holds off import tariff hike on select US goods untill Jan 31

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi said in June that it would raise import tax from August 4 on some US products

India has held off until end-January 2019 raising tariffs on select goods from the United States, deferring for the fourth time retaliatory action against higher import tariffs imposed by the US on steel and aluminium, the government said on Monday.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi said in June that it would raise import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

India further delayed imposing higher taxes thrice until December 17, and with negotiations still going on, decided to defer the date again.
