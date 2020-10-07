India leads world, processes 41 mn real-time transactions a day: Report

India leads the world in real-time payments by handling 41 million transactions per day, said a report by FIS Global on Wednesday.

Real-time payments doubled this year and transaction value increased by 80 per cent, said the report, reiterating industry experts' opinion that the pandemic has accelerated digital usage in the country.

“India continues to innovate with the launch of extensive business services on the real-time rails including IPO subscription, mandate management and invoice-in-the-box,” it said.

India recorded a 213 per cent growth in real-time payments processed year-on-year. Bahrain topped the list with 657 per cent growth, followed by Ghana clipping at 488 per cent, the Philippines growing at 309 per cent, Australia at 214 per cent, and Poland at 208 per cent.

China and South Korea, with more than 38 million and 12 million daily transactions per day respectively, completed the top three in the Asia Pacific region along with India.

“The current pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of instantly getting funds in the hands of those who need it, whether individuals or businesses,” said Raja Gopalakrishnan, head of Global Realtime Payments at FIS, which provides technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms.





ALSO READ: SBI's next challenge: Keeping digital banking app YONO ahead of the curve

The Immediate Payment System (IMPS), and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has revolutionized real time payment in India. UPI, in volume terms, touches new highs every month and the pandemic has the accelerated the adoption of hugely.

While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been successful in democratizing with steps like the launch of UPI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited private players to form a pan India new umbrella entity (NUE) for retail payment systems. Many banks, including the country’s largest lender State Bank of India, are reportedly interested in bidding for it.

The RBI's idea of inviting private players to set up a pan-India NUE for retail payment systems is primarily to ensure there are checks and balances to prevent monopoly and any concentration of risk in the hands of a single player, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, managing director of State Bank of India, told FIS.

AP Hota, former MD & CEO NPCI, told FIS global that because high-transacting segments like retail real-time payments, bill payments, toll payments, bulk and repetitive payments are already under NPCI, there are concerns about financial viability unless the RBI advises all large banks to join NUE to minimize concentration risk.