India making attempt to reduce learning poverty via foundational education

If the foundation is weak, a house cannot stand. So, here’s one thought that many state governments, chief ministers, education secretaries, school principals, academicians, and teachers in India appear to have overlooked: a child needs to be able to “learn to read” before they can begin to “read to learn”.

In other words, if the foundation is weak and if by grade 3, the student cannot read, there are no pillars to build upon. This single failure is pushing up India’s learning poverty levels to new highs, according to World Bank estimates. ...