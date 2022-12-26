JUST IN
Business Standard

India may need some durable liquidity infusion: MPC member Ashima Goyal

In a Q&A, she says the majority opinion is that the country has handled the turbulence well and can do so again, though the probability is low in the immediate future

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Ashima Goyal

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Ashima Goyal
Member of Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee Ashima Goyal

Given that the Reserve Bank of India’s short-term liquidity management facility faces difficulties handling large external shocks, some injections of durable liquidity may be required for credit growth to be adequately supported, Ashima Goyal, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee told Bhaskar Dutta in an exclusive interaction. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:26 IST

