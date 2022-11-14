JUST IN
Indian warehousing needs $3.8 bn to meet 223 mn sq ft demand in next 3 yrs
Tax-authorities tighten noose around under-invoicing of Chinese imports
Gadkari inaugurates two Rs 3,390-cr national highway projects in Bihar
Market regulator Sebi plans to give a fillip to disclosure requirements
Wheat stocks halve from a year ago, inventories marginally higher: Data
Rajasthan attracts Rs 1,200 crore trade inquiries at India Stonemart 2022
Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce
Year 2023 will be year of disinflation in Asia: Morgan Stanley report
India smartphone mkt falls 10% in Q3; Xiaomi, Vivo shipments dip: Study
Softer retail inflation may make MPC less hawkish on interest rate hike
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Tax-authorities tighten noose around under-invoicing of Chinese imports
Business Standard

Indian warehousing needs $3.8 bn to meet 223 mn sq ft demand in next 3 yrs

Top-3 sectors, namely, 3PL, e-commerce, and manufacturing & automotive, account for a 78 per cent share of warehouse leasing space across seven cities

Topics
Warehousing | Warehousing sector | Anarock

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Eye on e-commerce, ESR plans one 'plug & play' warehouse every quarter
Warehousing has emerged as one of the most preferred asset classes for investors and developers to balance their real estate portfolios

India needs to create adequate supply in order to meet an absorption of approx 223 million sq ft of Grade-A warehousing demand over the next three years, according to a Credai-Anarock report. An equity investment of about $3.8 billion will be required to support this scale of development.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Warehousing

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 21:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.