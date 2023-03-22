JUST IN
CPSEs spent 85% of capex target by February, says finance ministry
Centre sets 2030 as target to become global hub for green shipping
Five firms make the PLI cut to manufacture hydrogen-powered vehicles
Overestimation of inflation in Jan, Feb? RBI cites NSO methodology
IOC to invest Rs 61,077 cr in petchem complex at Paradip, Odisha
Road developers' debt to rise to Rs 30,000 crore by FY25: Crisil Report
India has adequate fertiliser stocks for summer-sown crops: Minister
Premium hotels revenue likely to surge 80% in fiscal year 2023-24: Report
Indian mobile exports to cross $10 bn in FY23; Apple may account for 50%
PHDCCI seeks revival of credit linked subsidy for micro, small units
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
CPSEs spent 85% of capex target by February, says finance ministry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India participates in the US-led IPEF negotiating round in Bali

During negotiations issues related to trade, supply chain, clean economy, fair economy, and supply chains were taken up

Topics
India | United States | Indo pacific region

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

IPEF talks in Bali
Biden administration holds second round of IPEF talks in Bali (Photo: US Ambassador Katherine Tai Twitter)

India participated in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) negotiations in Bali last week, the department of commerce said on Wednesday.

Apart from India, negotiators from 13 other countries, including the US, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam also participated in the Bali negotiating round. The first round of negotiations took place in Australia in December. Thereafter, India hosted a special round in February.

During negotiations issues related to trade, supply chain, clean economy, fair economy, and supply chains were taken up. India participated in the discussions pertaining to only three pillars, as it decided to be an observer in the trade pillar.

“During negotiations, the Chief Negotiator of India reiterated India’s belief that IPEF will deepen the economic engagement and promote inclusive development through enhancement in trade and investment in the region. On the sidelines of the negotiating round, the chief negotiator and the pillar leads also held bilateral meetings with IPEF countries and other stakeholders concerned,” an official statement said.

“IPEF Partners have committed to an aggressive negotiating schedule throughout 2023 with the objective of realising concrete benefits to enhance a shared vision for economic competitiveness and prosperity in their respective economies,” the statement said.

Currently, IPEF is one of the focus areas of the US. During her visit to India earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had said the US was moving with the IPEF at an “unprecedented pace” and was hopeful of concluding agreements on all four pillars of IPEF by the end of the year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 21:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.