JUST IN
India preparing to launch 20% ethanol with gasoline: Hardeep Puri
RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion
Indian households outdo emerging market peers on cutting debt levels
Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by Maha civic bodies
Raj gov may enact law to set up education regulator for coaching centres
270 urban forest projects approved since 2020: Govt tells Parliament
Kerala to frame 'Design Policy', says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end: Experts
Illegal colonies in Gurugram on agricultural land under DTCP lens
Lok Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India preparing to launch 20% ethanol with gasoline: Hardeep Puri

India is preparing to launch sales of 20% ethanol with gasoline and will look to gradually raise its share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said

Topics
Hardeep Singh Puri | oil | ethanol

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Photo: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Photo: ANI

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is preparing to launch sales of 20% ethanol with gasoline and will look to gradually raise its share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

India currently mixes 10% ethanol with gasoline, but the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer is keen to cut its carbon footprint to aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

"Inhibition to confine to 20% will erode and ecosystem will start and people will start talking why not 30% or more," Puri said at a conference.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hardeep Singh Puri

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.