India preparing to launch 20% ethanol with gasoline: Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is preparing to launch sales of 20% with gasoline and will look to gradually raise its share of the cleaner fuel in its energy mix, the country's minister said on Friday.

India currently mixes 10% with gasoline, but the world's third-biggest importer and consumer is keen to cut its carbon footprint to aid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

"Inhibition to confine to 20% will erode and ecosystem will start and people will start talking why not 30% or more," Puri said at a conference.

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

