Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by Maha civic bodies
Indian households outdo emerging market peers on cutting debt levels
Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by Maha civic bodies

An integrated soil waste management project worth Rs 148.68 cr has been sanctioned for Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur towns in Maharashtra's Thane district, local Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said

solid waste | waste management | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

food waste
Photo: Unsplash

An integrated soil waste management project worth Rs 148.68 crore has been sanctioned for Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur towns in Maharashtra's Thane district, local Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said on Friday.

This is the first instance in the state where three civic bodies have come together to build such a "cluster project", claimed Kalyan MP Shinde, who is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will contribute Rs 128.88 crore, while the rest of the project amount would be shared equally by the civic bodies of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar.

The Badlapur civic body will not have to shell out money as it has given 23.80 acres of land for the project, he added.

"The population of the three towns is 12.50 lakh at present and will rise to 17 lakh by 2037. The integrated soil waste management plant will have a capacity to treat 600 tonnes per day when it starts operations. This can be raised to 900 tonnes by 2037," he told reporters.

"It is a game changer cluster project. The pilot project was appreciated by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed to build this plant. Expert firms from nations like Spain and Germany will be sounded out for technology cooperation," Shinde said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:29 IST

