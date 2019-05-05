India reaches out to Australia, set to start trade talks again

At the fag end of the current government’s tenure, the commerce department has reached out to Australia, classified as a trade partner with immense potential by New Delhi, to restart long stuck talks.

India has officially requested Australia to restart trade negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) after a long lull. Discussions on market access for Australian dairy products and meat, apart from Australia’s discomfort with opening up services exports, have proved to be major sticking points in the deal, talks on which had begun in ...