India's August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39% on higher fuel prices

-
ALSO READ
WPI inflation rises to 4.17% in February on costlier food, fuel, power
High level of taxation widens divergence in diesel inflation in WPI, CPI
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
March WPI inflation at 8-yr high; economists see it in double digits in May
WPI inflation hits record high of 12.94% in May on costlier fuel
-
India's annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month's 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.
Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July, while manufactured product prices rose 11.39% compared with 11.20% in the previous month.
However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 3.43% in August on-year compared to 4.46% in the previous month.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU