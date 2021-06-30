India's CAD stood at 1% of GDP in Q4FY21, full year in surplus at 0.9%

-
ALSO READ
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
-
Reflecting the rise in economic momentum, India's current account balance showed a deficit of one per cent of GDP ($8.1 billion) in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21). The current account was in surplus at 0.1 per cent ($0.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year (Q4FY20).
The current account deficit (CAD) was 0.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product ($2.2 billion) in the third quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21).
For the full year FY21, the balance recorded a surplus of 0.9 per cent of GDP as against a deficit of 0.9 per cent in FY20, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra said a normalisation in import demand as well as a surge in gold imports contributed to the widening of the CAD in Q4FY21 from $1.7 billion in the previous quarter, in spite of the massive increase in exports in March 2021.
The current account deficit in Q4FY21 was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit and lower net invisible receipts than in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $20.9 billion in Q4FY21, up by 1.7 per cent from their level a year ago, RBI said.
Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays, said with activity continuing to normalise and higher commodity prices, the current account deficit is likely to widen in the coming quarters. In the current fiscal year (FY22), India's current account deficit is expected to be $35 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP), although robust capital flows will ensure a BoP surplus of $50 billion, he added.
On Balance of Payments basis (BoP), there was an accretion of $3.4 billion to the foreign exchange reserves in Q4FY21 as against an accretion of $18.8 billion in Q4FY20.
In 2020-21, there was an accretion of $87.3 billion to foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis), RBI added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU