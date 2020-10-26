India's crude steel output dips 3% to 8.5 MT in Sept: World Steel Assoc

-
-
India's crude steel production fell by 2.9 per cent to 8.520 million tonnes (MT) in September 2020, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
The country had produced 8.772 MT of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.
However, global steel output has shown a positive trend, the data showed.
"Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to worldsteel was 156.359 MT in September 2020, a 2.9 per cent increase compared to 151.885 MT in September 2019," worldsteel said.
The body added that "due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update."
According to the worldsteel data, China registered a 10.09 per cent year-on-year growth in steel output at 92.555 MT during September 2020, as compared to 83.447 MT in September 2019.
The US produced 5.709 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 18.5 per cent as compared to 7.004 MT output in September 2019.
Japan produced 6.486 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 19.3 per cent from 8.039 MT a year ago.
South Korea's steel production for the month under review stood at 5.831 MT, up 2.1 per cent as compared to 5.711 MT in September 2019, the data showed.
Germany produced 3.018 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 9.7 per cent from September 2019, while Italy produced 1.794 MT of crude steel in the month, down 18.7 per cent from a year ago.
France produced 0.963 MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 20.1 per cent over September 2019. Spain's steel production for September 2020 stood at 0.936 MT, down 20.7 per cent year-on-year.
"Brazil produced 2.574 MT of crude steel in September 2020, up by 7.5 per cent from September 2019. Turkey's crude steel production for September 2020 was at 3.225 MT, up 18 per cent from September 2019," worldsteel said.
