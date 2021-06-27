India's crude steel output grows 46.9% to 9.2 mn tonnes in May: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's steel output reports marginal fall to over 19 MT in Jan-Feb 2021
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Videocon to give Anil Agarwal's group majority stake in Ravva oilfield
NMDC Donimalai mine ops to improve domestic iron ore supply: Experts
Contributed over Rs 34K cr to Indian exchequer in FY20: Vedanta Resources
-
India registered a 46.9 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output at 9.2 million tonnes (MT) in May, according to worldsteel data.
The country had produced 5.8 MT steel in the same month a year ago.
"The production of the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 174.4 MT in May 2021, a 16.5 per cent increase compared to May 2020," the global industry body said in its latest report.
China remained the global leader in the production of steel in May, registering 6.6 percent year-on-year growth in output at 99.5 MT during the month.
According to the worldsteel data, China had produced 92.3 MT of steel in the same month last year.
Last month, Japan's output increased to 8.4 MT from 5.9 MT in May 2020. The US produced 7.2 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.8 MT in May 2020.
While Russia's output last month was at 6.6 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.5 MT, and Iran 2.6 MT.
Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.2 MT of crude steel each in May 2021.
With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU