India's steel output reports marginal fall to over 19 MT in Jan-Feb 2021

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel crude steel production at 1.3 mn tn in Feb, down 1% from last yr
Steel producers, buyers, material suppliers fight over price hike
Top four steel players' production rises 6 pc to about 15 MT in Oct-Dec
Domestic steel industry seeing demand recovery with easing of curbs: Icra
Steel stocks hit fresh high on price hike, improvement in production
-
India's crude steel output fell by 1 per cent to 19.1 million tonnes (MT) during the first two months of 2021, according to worldsteel.
The country had produced 18.9 MT crude steel during the same period last year.
The production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 313.1 MT in January-February 2021, registering a 5 per cent increase compared to 297.7 MT in the year ago period, the global industry body data showed.
China remained the global leader in production of steel, registering 8.86 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 173.2 MT during the said period.
According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) data, China had produced 159.1 MT steel in the same period last year.
During January-February 2021, Japan's output slipped 6 per cent to 15 MT year-on-year from 16.1 MT. The US produced 13.2 MT steel in the period under review. Its output was at 14.9 MT in 2020.
Russia's output was at 12.4 MT compared to 11.61 MT in 2020.
South Korea's steel production was at 11.5 MT, as compared to 11.2 MT in the year-ago period.
Turkey produced 6.4 MT of crude steel in period under review. It had produced 5.9 MT in same period in 2020.
While Germany produced 6.4 MT steel in January-February 2021, Brazil and Iran produced 5.8 MT and 5.3 MT, respectively.
With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU