Three grain ATMs installed in UP to dispense monthly ration to card-holders
Business Standard

India's econmic, banking systems strong even amid global turmoil: PM Modi

India's economic and banking system are strong even amid the turmoil currently rocking global markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday

Topics
Banking system | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's economic and banking system are strong even amid the turmoil currently rocking global markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"Amidst a global crisis, today India's economic system is strong, the banking system is strong. This is the power of our institutions," Modi said at an India Today gathering.

Bank stocks worldwide have been badly hit in recent days by the collapse of two mid-size U.S. banks. While authorities have rescued lenders on the edge, the turmoil has spurred worries about what may be lurking in the wider global financial system.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Gareth Jones)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 22:44 IST

.