India's economic growth rate may contract 16-20% in Q1, says ICRA

Rating agency has further cut its projections for India's economic growth rate to -16-20 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year from its earlier estimates of -10-15 per cent.



This would mean contraction of 1-2 per cent for the entire FY21 against its earlier projections of -1 to 1 per cent, principal economist Aditi Nayar said. “While the graded relaxations announced by the government will permit the resumption of economic activity, the relatively stringent norms in major urban centres will result in the pace of activity remaining constrained,” she said.



Given the likelihood of mismatches in labour availability, she now expected the drag from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, trade, hotels and transport etc. to linger for a large part of May 2020, with a further delay in the return to normalcy for a large cross-segment of these sectors.