JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt will put restrictions to check imports under 'others' category: Goyal
Business Standard

India's exports dip for fifth straight month in Dec, trade deficit narrows

India's trade deficit stood at $14.49 billion in December 2018

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

The seven-member appellate body of the WTO, which acts as the top court for international trade disputes, is set to become useless from December

India's merchandise exports shrank 1.8% in December, falling for the fifth straight month, while the trade deficit narrowed to $11.25 billion from a year ago, helped by lower oil imports, the Trade Ministry said in a statement said on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports fell to $27.36 billion in December compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 8.83% to $38.61 billion, the data showed.

India's trade deficit stood at $14.49 billion in December 2018, the statement said.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU