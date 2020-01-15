India's exports dip for fifth straight month in Dec, trade deficit narrows

India's merchandise exports shrank 1.8% in December, falling for the fifth straight month, while the trade deficit narrowed to $11.25 billion from a year ago, helped by lower oil imports, the Trade Ministry said in a statement said on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports fell to $27.36 billion in December compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 8.83% to $38.61 billion, the data showed.

India's trade deficit stood at $14.49 billion in December 2018, the statement said.