India's exports up 16.22% during May-June to UAE after FTA implementation

-
ALSO READ
India-UAE bilateral FTA: Upgrades in the export basket, shows data
Why is the trade deal with UAE a significant step for India?
India-UK conclude round two of FTA negotiations, share text of draft treaty
India eyes image makeover with UAE FTA deal in a record 88 days
Negotiations on India-UAE CCPA complete; could be signed soon: UAE
-
After implementation of a free trade agreement, India's exports to the UAE rose by 16.22 per cent to USD 837.14 million during May-June this year, sources said on Friday.
Exports during the same period of the previous year stood at USD 720.31 million.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries came into force from May 1.
Under the pact, domestic exporters from various sectors like textiles, agriculture, dry fruits, gems and jewellery are getting duty-free access to the UAE market.
"India's exports to UAE which were in negative growth trajectory post the outbreak of Covid-19 to April 2022 have witnessed a rebound since May 2022, that is, post the signing of the agreement," the sources said.
Post the signing of the CEPA, exports grew by 16.22 per cent to USD 837.14 million in May-June 2022, one of the sources said.
Shipments of plain gold jewellery increased by 62 per cent and 59 per cent in May and June to USD 135.27 million and USD 185.78 million, respectively.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC (Gems and Jewelery Export Promotion Council), said that plain gold jewellery exports have been the immediate beneficiary of the India-UAE CEPA.
"I urge all exporters to maximise their returns and make optimum use of the benefits available through this pact," he has said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU