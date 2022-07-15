India's growth prospects embedded in public capex programmes: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Capital goods: Capex push likely in Union Budget to support growth
Institutions soon can offer joint degrees, twinning programmes: UGC
Top headlines: 'Capex route to economic revival', gold import duty hike
Capex-funding plan for FY23 gets flak from some non-BJP ruled states
Centre sets out rules on disbursing Rs 1 trillion capex funds to states
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's long-term growth prospects are embedded in public capital expenditure programmes.
Sitharaman, while attending the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting hosted by Indonesia in Bali, also said evidence-based policy making is vital for resilient economic systems.
The government has laid emphasis on capital expenditure to push economic growth hit by the pandemic. It is expected that the increase in public spending would crowd in private investment.
Sitharaman raised capital expenditure (capex) by 35.4 per cent for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 7.5 lakh crore to continue the public investment-led recovery of the pandemic-battered economy. The capex last year was Rs 5.5 lakh crore.
"Reflecting on India's #growthstory, FM shared that India's long-term growth prospects are embedded in public #CapitalExpenditure programmes, & #EvidenceBased #PolicyMaking is vital for resilient economic systems," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
The finance minister also highlighted that sustainable global recovery should be pivoted on climate actions and the focus needs to be on scaling up climate finance and propelling green transitions.
Participating in the second session of the ongoing G20 FMCBG, Sitharaman shared views on G20's Health Agenda, including pandemic preparedness and response mechanisms.
She also highlighted the need for immediate mobilisation and deployment of resources for health emergencies.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman called for a global coordination mechanism with @WHO at its centre. FM also said that India is committed to supporting all efforts to #protect and #prepare against any future #pandemic," another tweet said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU