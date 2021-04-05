India's FDI equity inflow up 28% year-on-year in April-January period

India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflow grew 28 per cent year-on-year to $54.18 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal, according to data released by department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) showed.

As per the data shared by the government on Monday, Singapore was the top source of in India, with a share of 30.28 per cent of the entire equity inflow. This was followed by the US, with 24.28 per cent and UAE at 7.31 per cent during April-January. DPIIT is expected to share a detailed quarterly data, spelling out sector, country-, state- and year-wise data next month.

However, in January, Japan topped the list of investor countries to invest in with 29.09 per cent of the total inbound equity FDI, followed by Singapore at 25.46 per cent and the US at 12.06 per cent.

“The measures taken by the government on the fronts of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country,” an official statement said.

As far as the total FDI inflow is concerned, which includes reinvested earnings, has attracted $72.12 billion during April-January. “It is the highest ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15 per cent higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20 ($62.72 billion),” the statement said.

During the first three quarters of the current fiscal, inbound FDI equity grew by 40 per cent on year at $51.47 billion, as compared to $36.77 billion, during the same period a year ago. This translates into $ 2.71 billion inflow in January.

Computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during April-January, with 45.81 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction or infrastructure-related activities at 13.37 per cent and services sector at 7.80 per cent, respectively.

However, in January, the consultancy services emerged as the top sector with 21.8 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by computer software and hardware at 15.96 per cent and service sector 13.64 per cent.

“These trends in India’s foreign direct investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the statement added.

According to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report released in January, FDI in grew by 13 per cent in 2020, led by investments in the digital sector, including e-commerce platforms, data processing services and digital payments., even as fund flows in developed nations such as the US and other European countries plummeted.