India's FDI equity inflow up 28% year-on-year in April-January period

-
ALSO READ
The green wall that could be disrupting India's economic recovery
India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion
Swift economic recovery key to limit loan losses for Indian banks: Fitch
On the road to V-shaped economic recovery, where does India stand
Bold reforms have ensured steady FDI flow even during pandemic: FM
-
India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflow grew 28 per cent year-on-year to $54.18 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal, according to data released by department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) showed.
As per the data shared by the government on Monday, Singapore was the top source of FDI in India, with a share of 30.28 per cent of the entire FDI equity inflow. This was followed by the US, with 24.28 per cent and UAE at 7.31 per cent during April-January. DPIIT is expected to share a detailed quarterly data, spelling out sector, country-, state- and year-wise data next month.
However, in January, Japan topped the list of investor countries to invest in India with 29.09 per cent of the total inbound equity FDI, followed by Singapore at 25.46 per cent and the US at 12.06 per cent.
“The measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country,” an official statement said.
As far as the total FDI inflow is concerned, which includes reinvested earnings, India has attracted $72.12 billion during April-January. “It is the highest ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15 per cent higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20 ($62.72 billion),” the statement said.
During the first three quarters of the current fiscal, inbound FDI equity grew by 40 per cent on year at $51.47 billion, as compared to $36.77 billion, during the same period a year ago. This translates into $ 2.71 billion inflow in January.
Computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during April-January, with 45.81 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction or infrastructure-related activities at 13.37 per cent and services sector at 7.80 per cent, respectively.
However, in January, the consultancy services emerged as the top sector with 21.8 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by computer software and hardware at 15.96 per cent and service sector 13.64 per cent.
“These trends in India’s foreign direct investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors,” the statement added.
According to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report released in January, FDI in India grew by 13 per cent in 2020, led by investments in the digital sector, including e-commerce platforms, data processing services and digital payments., even as fund flows in developed nations such as the US and other European countries plummeted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU