India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country increased 37 per cent in October-December to $26.16 billion, compared to $19.09 billion of inflows in the corresponding period a year ago.
Despite the pandemic devastating economies, FDI inflows have risen, indicating the confidence of global investors in India. In the first nine months of FY21, foreign investments were the highest ever, jumping 22 per cent year-on-year to $67.54 billion.
FDI inflow during December rose 24 per cent to $9.22 billion, against $7.46 billion in December 2019. Foreign investments in the equity segment in April-December grew 40 per cent to $51.47 billion, from $36.77 billion a year ago.
“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows,” the ministry said.
