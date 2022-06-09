India's FDI rank rises to 7th position despite falling inflows: UNCTAD

India’s rank jumped one notch to 7th position among top recipients of (FDI) in the 2021 calendar year despite inflows into the country declining, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In its latest World Investment Report released on Thursday, UNCTAD said inflows to India declined to $45 billion in 2021 from $64 billion in the preceding year. While the United States ($367 billion) remained the top recipient of FDI, China ($181 billion) and Hong Kong ($141 billion) also retained second and third position, respectively. Among the top 10 host economies for FDI, only India saw a decline in its inflows. However, outward FDI from India rose 43 per cent to $15.5 billion in 2021.

“Flows to India declined to $45 billion. However, a flurry of new international project finance deals were announced in the country at 108 projects, compared with 20 projects on average for the last 10 years. The largest number of projects (23) was in renewables. Large projects include the construction in India of a steel and cement plant for $13.5 billion by ArcelorMittal--Nippon Steel (Japan) and the construction of a new car manufacturing facility by Suzuki Motor (Japan) for $2.4 billion,” the report said.

UNCTAD said global FDI flows recovered to pre-pandemic levels last year growing 64 per cent to $1.6 trillion, but the prospects for this year are grimmer. “This year, the business and investment climate has changed dramatically as the war in Ukraine results in a triple crisis of high food and fuel prices and tighter financing. Other factors clouding the FDI horizon include renewed pandemic impacts, the likelihood of more interest rate rises in major economies, negative sentiment in financial markets and a potential recession,” it said.

Despite high profits, investment by multinational companies in new projects overseas were still one-fifth below pre-pandemic levels last year and for developing countries, the value of greenfield announcements stayed flat, the report said.

"UNCTAD foresees that the growth momentum of 2021 cannot be sustained and that global FDI flows in 2022 will likely move on a downward trajectory, at best remaining flat. However, even if flows should remain relatively stable in value terms, new project activity is likely to suffer more from investor uncertainty," it added.

While the recovery benefitted all regions, almost three-quarters of the growth was concentrated in developed economies as FDI flows rose 134 per cent and multinational companies posted record profits. “Flows to developing economies rose 30 per cent to $837 billion – the highest level ever recorded – largely due to strength in Asia, a partial recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean and an upswing in Africa. The share of developing countries in global flows remained just above 50 per cent,” the report said.

UNCTAD said multinational enterprises of the United States targeted India in 8 per cent of deals, mostly buying minority stakes to gain access to the market and to local innovative solutions. For example, eBay (United States) jointly with Microsoft (United States) and Tencent (China), acquired an undisclosed minority stake in online retailer Flipkart (India), for $1.4 billion in 2017. Similarly, Paypal (United States) acquired undisclosed minority stakes in a range of Indian companies across several industries, including software providers, online brokerage systems, professional services and electronic payments (Moshpit Technologies, Speckle Internet Solutions, Scalend Technologies, Freecharge Payment Technologies).