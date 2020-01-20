JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt likely to abolish dividend distribution tax in upcoming Budget
Business Standard

India's GDP growth premium over EMs to hit 7-year low of 1.1%: IMF

In the past two years, GDP growth in India is down nearly 220 basis points (bps, or bips), against growth deceleration of 85 bips in EMs

Sachin P Mampatta & Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The relative attractiveness of India’s growth story is fast fading as the pace of economic slowdown in India exceeds the rest of the world (RoW). According to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund, India’s growth premium over the emerging economies (EMs) will hit a seven-year low in 2019-20 (FY20) and an 18-year low against the developed economy, including the US.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices is expected to grow by 5 per cent in FY20, against 3.9 per cent growth in EMs in the calendar year (CY) 2019. Given this, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 01:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU