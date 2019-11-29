India's GDP growth slips to 4.5% in September quarter on weak manufacturing

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate fell to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) of this financial year, compared with 7.1 per cent in the same quarter of 2018-19, government data showed on Friday. The low rate of expansion was mainly on account of a weak manufacturing, falling consumer demand and private investment, and a drop in exports due to a global slowdown.

In the previous quarter (April-June 2019), the country’s economic growth had stood at a seven-year low of 5 per cent, against 8 per cent Q1 growth a year earlier.

In another sign of pain in the economy, official data released on Friday showed that India's fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at Rs 7.2 trillion, or 102.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the current financial year. Besides, the output of eight core infrastructure industries in the economy contracted by 5.8 per cent in October, indicating the severity of the economic slowdown, another set of official data released on Friday showed.

Raising slowdown concerns, the economists Business Standard had spoken to earlier had concurred that the economic growth rate in Q2 of this year would be between 4.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent, slower than the 5 per cent in Q1.

Broadly in line with economists’ estimates, the Q2 rate this year is the lowest quarterly rate since the 4.3 per cent clocked in January-March quarter of 2012-13, the year when the new GDP series had kicked in. At the time, India had been battling high inflation and political turmoil, besides global economic pressures.

The median of a poll of economists conducted earlier by Reuters had shown India’s slowing to 4.7 per cent in Q2 of FY20.

Lowering its growth forecast for current financial year for a fourth time, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research had also said on Tuesday that Indian economy might have slowed to 4.7 per cent. The agency had revised India’s full-year growth forecast for FY20 downwards to 5.6 per cent.

On November 21, rating firm Icra had said it expected further deterioration in the growth rate to 4.7 per cent in Q2 due to a weakening of momentum in industry. It had also forecast the country's gross value added (GVA) at basic prices on a year-on-year basis at 4.5 per cent in the September quarter.