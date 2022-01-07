India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates

India's economy is expected to grow up to 9.2 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, ending March 2022, as against 7.3% contraction in FY21, according to first advance estimates released by government on Friday. This is below the 9.5 per cent projection by both RBI and IMF.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21. Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent," said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation in a statement.

Advance estimates are released to provide the numbers to the finance ministry to work on the Budget for the next financial year.

The Budget takes the nominal GDP announced by NSO and then assumes a growth rate for FY23 and then derives the fiscal deficit as a percentage of the nominal GDP; taxes are also worked out on the basis of nominal

Advance estimates have accurately projected the real rate in three of the past 13 years — 2012-13, 2015-16 and 2016-17. The growth rate was actually higher than the Advance Estimate for 2009-10, while in 2017-18, the second Advance Estimate was accurate, but the first one was not.

The Omicron variant spread will impact the January-March quarter GDP by 0.40 percent and shave off 0.10 percent from the FY22 growth, as many states resort to restrictions to limit infections, a domestic rating agency said on Thursday. Curbs in various forms such as reducing the capacity of market/market complexes and night/weekend curfews to check human mobility/contact have already started in several states, which are impacting economic activities, India Ratings and Research said in a note.