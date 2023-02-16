JUST IN
Low demand for goods from China, Saudi Arabia, others sink India's imports
Low demand for goods from China, Saudi Arabia, others sink India's imports

Import from India's key crude oil suppliers -- Saudi Arabia and Iraq -- contracted 14.3 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively

Topics
India imports | Russia | Crude Oil

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

trade, trade deals
Photo: Bloomberg

A decline in demand from six of India’s top 10 import partners -- China, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore -- resulted in India’s imports hitting a 17-month low of $50.6 billion in January, showed the data compiled by the department of commerce.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 21:49 IST

