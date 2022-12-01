JUST IN
Business Standard

India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov: CMIE data

India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed

Topics
Jobless growth | jobless claims | Unemployment in India

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

jobless claims
(Photo: Bloomberg)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%, the data showed.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:18 IST

