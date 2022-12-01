India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov: CMIE data

-
ALSO READ
10 mn apprenticeships in 10 yrs: What India needs to solve its unemployment
India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment
Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities
India not defending rupee, does not need to: Chief Economic Adviser
Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.
The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%, the data showed.
The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU