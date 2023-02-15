JUST IN
Govt to spend 75% defence outlay for procurement from Indian firms: Rajnath
Business Standard

India's merchandise trade deficit in January down at $17.75 billion

January merchandise exports were $32.91 billion compared with $34.48 billion in December, while imports were at $50.66 billion against $58.24 billion in December, according to government data

merchandise trade | trade deficit | Trade exports

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January was $17.75 billion compared with $23.76 billion in the earlier month, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Wednesday.

January merchandise exports were $32.91 billion compared with $34.48 billion in December, while imports were at $50.66 billion against $58.24 billion in December, according to government data.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:01 IST

