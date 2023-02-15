India's merchandise trade deficit in January down at $17.75 billion

-
ALSO READ
Have India's exports hit a rough patch?
Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?
Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports
Uttar Pradesh's merchandise exports surge 32% to Rs 60,578 crore
Amid global headwinds, Indian exporters hope to tide over slowdown
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January was $17.75 billion compared with $23.76 billion in the earlier month, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Wednesday.
January merchandise exports were $32.91 billion compared with $34.48 billion in December, while imports were at $50.66 billion against $58.24 billion in December, according to government data.
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU