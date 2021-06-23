India's total FDI inflow rises 38% on-year to $6.24 billion in April

India had attracted a total foreign direct investments (FDI) inflow of $6.24 billion in April, up by 38 per cent on-year, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday.

Total includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital. equity inflow grew 60 per cent on year to $ 4.44 billion in April.

“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased inflows into the country,” an official statement said.

According to the data shared by the government, Mauritius is the top investing country with 24 per cent of the equity inflows in April. This is followed by Singapore that continues to remain one of the top sources of FDI for India with inflows at 21 per cent and Japan at 11 per cent, respectively.

As far as states are concerned, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April, 2021 with 31 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra at 19 per cent and Delhi at 15 per cent.

Yet again, ‘Computer Software & Hardware’ emerged as the top sector during April, with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow. This was followed by the services sector at 23 per cent and education sector 8 per cent, respectively.

India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow of $81.72 billion in the entire financial year 2020-21, despite the disruption caused by the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Total FDI inflow was $74.39 billion in 2019-20.

According to a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday, Indian is the fifth largest recipient of FDI inflows in the world in the financial year 2020-21. This came at a time when global FDI inflows have been severely hit by Covid-19, declining to $1 trillion in 2020-21 from $1.5 trillion a year ago.