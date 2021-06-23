India's total FDI inflow rises 38% on-year to $6.24 billion in April

-
ALSO READ
China FDI proposals for up to 25% equity may get automatic approval
Govt's draft proposals tie insurance FDI hike to solvency margin
Budget 2021: Special window for big-ticket foreign investments likely
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
Things you should keep in mind before investing directly in foreign markets
-
India had attracted a total foreign direct investments (FDI) inflow of $6.24 billion in April, up by 38 per cent on-year, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday.
Total FDI includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital. FDI equity inflow grew 60 per cent on year to $ 4.44 billion in April.
“Measures taken by the government on the fronts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country,” an official statement said.
According to the data shared by the government, Mauritius is the top investing country with 24 per cent of the equity inflows in April. This is followed by Singapore that continues to remain one of the top sources of FDI for India with inflows at 21 per cent and Japan at 11 per cent, respectively.
As far as states are concerned, Karnataka is the top recipient state during April, 2021 with 31 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra at 19 per cent and Delhi at 15 per cent.
Yet again, ‘Computer Software & Hardware’ emerged as the top sector during April, with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow. This was followed by the services sector at 23 per cent and education sector 8 per cent, respectively.
India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow of $81.72 billion in the entire financial year 2020-21, despite the disruption caused by the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Total FDI inflow was $74.39 billion in 2019-20.
According to a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday, Indian is the fifth largest recipient of FDI inflows in the world in the financial year 2020-21. This came at a time when global FDI inflows have been severely hit by Covid-19, declining to $1 trillion in 2020-21 from $1.5 trillion a year ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU