India says it’s no tariff king, US also charges higher duty on some items

India has countered US President Donald Trump’s charges of India being a “tariff king” that imposes huge duties on products like Harley-Davison against zero by Washington on motorcyles.
Sources said tariffs can't be compared on product to product basis, but on overall basis as every country has given its commitment to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on specific products based on its necessities.
The US charges high tariffs on several items such as tobacco at 350 per cent, peanuts at 163.8 per cent, footwear at 48 per cent, shoes at 32 per cent. Similarly, India charges high tariffs on some other products such as alcohol and wines at 150 per cent and motor cycles at 100 per cent, they said.
