India to allow pork imports from US in exchange mango, pomegranate exports

India has agreed to allow import of pork and pork products from the US as a part of a bilateral trade deal which will facilitate export of Indian mangoes and pomegranate to the US.
The development comes months after the two governments renewed the India US Trade Policy Forum (TPF), after which both nations agreed to iron out thorny issues that included market access issues pertaining to the agriculture sector.
“India’s agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time is great news for US producers and for Indian consumers. We will continue working to strengthen the U.S.-India trade relationship and I appreciate Minister Goyal’s efforts to facilitate this important development,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.
In 2020, the US was the world’s third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of such products valued at $7.7 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the US exported more than $1.6 billion of agricultural products to India.
The US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that the deal marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for US pork to India. While the date of resumption of imports is yet to be known, shipping of American pork to India will start soon.
Similarly, India will start export of mangoes, starting with the Alphonso variant to the US in the new season that begins in March.
“Consumers in the United States (US) would now have access to excellent quality mangoes from India. The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the USA since 2020 as USDA (US Department of Agriculture) inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due restrictions imposed on international travel because of Covid-19 pandemic,” department of commerce said in a statement.
Under a recently signed framework agreement, India and the US will follow joint protocol on irradiation for India’s mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.
A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight “of preclearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries,” it said.
India had exported 800 MT of mangoes to the US in FY18. In terms of value, mangoes worth $2.75 million were exported. Similarly, in FY19, 951 MT mangoes worth $3.63 million were exported and 1,095 MT, worth $4.35 million of mangoes were sent in FY20.
As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20, the department of commerce said.
The pomegranate exports will start from April and exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the US will begin in April 2022.
