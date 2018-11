India to build projects worth Rs 250 bn along China border in AP, Sikkim

India will go ahead with the construction of much-required strategic roads and permanent integrated buildings along the in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim as part of a critical infrastructure project worth Rs 250 billion.

The crucial decision, approved by the (HLEC) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is slated to be taken up by the (CCS) shortly, along with other border-related projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The decision to fast-track the construction of roads and other critical infrastructure on the Chinese border assumes significance as it is happening at a time when India is looking to fend off the dragon's threat on its north-eastern border.

The final blueprint envisages construction of 19 roads, 29 permanent integrated buildings and other critical infrastructure along the in Arunachal and Sikkim.

The critical infrastructure will come up in a mountainous and rugged terrain, a challenging task for the executing agency. The job also involves the construction of two-metre wide roads, sources in the government said.

Some issues involving forest and wildlife clearance and land acquisition have been resolved now and the project will soon be executed at a faster pace, the sources added.

Besides, the executing agency will also take up fencing and road construction work along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

There will also be 18 coastal border outposts in Gujarat to strengthen the vigil along the coastline.