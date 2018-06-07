Defence Ministry approves military purchases worth over Rs 55 billion

-
The defence ministry today approved military purchases worth over Rs 55 bn, including 12 high power radars for the Indian Air Force.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The DAC, defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, met here today and accorded approval for the procurement of equipment for the defence forces valued at over Rs 55 bn crore, the ministry said.
Pursuing the goal of indigenisation and self-reliance in the field of defence procurements, the DAC approved procurement of 12 High Power Radars for the Indian Air Force, it said.
