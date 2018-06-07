JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi, Xi to meet on SCO Summit sidelines to solidify bilateral relations
Business Standard

Defence Ministry approves military purchases worth over Rs 55 billion

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chennai: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on the first day of the Defexpo2018, in Chennai on Wednesday. The Expo is being held between April 11 and 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate the
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The defence ministry today approved military purchases worth over Rs 55 bn, including 12 high power radars for the Indian Air Force.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The DAC, defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, met here today and accorded approval for the procurement of equipment for the defence forces valued at over Rs 55 bn crore, the ministry said.

Pursuing the goal of indigenisation and self-reliance in the field of defence procurements, the DAC approved procurement of 12 High Power Radars for the Indian Air Force, it said.
First Published: Thu, June 07 2018. 20:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements