India to grow at 1.9% in FY21, recover to 7.4% path in 2021-22: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projections for India's economic growth to 1.9 per cent for the current financial year, the lowest since the 1991 balance of payments (BoP) crisis and against its 5.8 per cent forecast earlier.

The projections are not as disappointing given that the global economy is expected to contract three per cent against the growth of 3.3 per cent, expected earlier by the Fund. "The output loss associated with this health emergency and related containment measures likely dwarfs the losses that triggered the global financial crisis," said chief economist Gita Gopinath on Tuesday.

The multi-lateral agency expected India to recover to 7.4 per cent in 2021-22, making that projection in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), published a day ahead of the start of the spring meetings of the World Bank and Fund.

This is not surprising, given the fact that the global economy was also projected to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2021. The projections are based on IMF's baseline scenario, which assumes that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 29 deaths, 1463 new cases in last 24 hours in India

For 2019-20, expected India's economy to grow at much less pace at 4.2 per cent than five per cent pegged by the second advance estimates.

IMF's projection of 1.9 per cent growth rate for India in the current financial year is 0.4 percentage point higher than the lower range of forecasts by the World Bank, but way lower by 0.9 percentage points than the upper range. The World Bank expected India's economy to grow in the range of 1.5-2.8 per cent in FY20, depending on when a three-week national lockdown to contain the is lifted. India extended the lockdown till May 3.

India's expansion was lower than this rate way back in 1991-92 when the economic expansion fell to 1.1 per cent, that had prompted the then Narasimha Rao government to unleash economic liberalisation.

Some other agencies predicted far worse scenario for India. For instance, Nomura predicted India's economy to contract by 0.5 per cent during the 2020 calendar year. However, some others predicted bit better scenario. For instance, Asian Development Bank expected India's economy to grow four per cent in 2020-21.

If IMF's projections come true, India has lost the tag of the fastest growing large economy to China in 2019-20, but will regain it in the current financial year, only to lose it again in FY'21. Chian was projected to grow by at 6.1 per cent in 2019, 1.2 per cent in 2020 and whopping 9.2 per cent in 2021.

Gopinath said the world has changed dramatically in the three months since the Fund's last World Economic Outlook update on the global economy in January.



ALSO READ: World Bank sees India's GDP growth at 1.5-2.8%, lowest since 1991 crisis

"A pandemic scenario had been raised as a possibility in previous economic policy discussions, but none of us had a meaningful sense of what it would look like on the ground and what it would mean for the economy. We now encounter a grim reality, where exponential growth of contagion means 100 infected individuals become 10,000 in a matter of a few days," she said.

IMF projected emerging Asia, which includes China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, to be the only region with a positive growth rate in 2020 (one per cent), albeit more than 5 percentage points below its average in the previous decade.