India to see 'k-shaped' recovery as inequalities grow: ex-RBI governor

-
ALSO READ
RBI has preserved financial stability of economy during Covid: Subbarao
Must commend RBI for defusing NBFC crisis: Former governor Subbarao
India hits out at US on linking climate issues to economic recovery
Shape of economic recovery may end up coming from another alphabet
Former RBI governors warn of NPAs posing 'huge risk' to economic recovery
-
The Indian economy’s recovery is likely to be ‘K-shaped’ instead of a ‘V,’ as rising inequality is poised to hit consumption and growth prospects, according to the country’s former central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.
“An important consequence of the pandemic has been the sharpening of inequalities,” he said in an interview Friday. “Growing inequalities are not just a moral issue. They can erode consumption and hurt our long-term growth prospects.”
India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% in the current fiscal year ending March, which will make the economy the world’s fastest growing major one. While that prediction followed a string of fiscal and monetary support, which stoked economic activity after pandemic curbs were eased, a new surge in Covid-19 cases have raised fears of renewed restrictions crippling an economy reliant on domestic consumption.
ALSO READ: Covid disruptions: Fuel consumption contracts for the first time in decades
This time around, policy makers will have limited options, said Subbarao, who helmed the Reserve Bank of India for five years from September 2008 during the global financial crisis. While worries about ballooning public debt would restrict fiscal support, concerns about inflation would keep the central bank from cutting interest rates, he said.
These limitations could contribute to making the economy’s recovery a long drawn one, with ‘K’ representing an uneven rebound compared to a V-shaped one, which as the letter suggests a quick return to growth.
Rising inequalities were “particularly painful” to a low-income country like India, where the upper segments of the population have seen their incomes protected and their wealth rise while the lower sections have lost jobs, incomes, savings and purchasing power, Subbarao said.
About 122 million people -- mostly daily wage earners and those employed by small businesses -- lost their jobs to one of the world’s strictest lockdowns around this time last year, and new localized lockdowns by Indian states now are once again pushing the unemployment rate higher.
ALSO READ: India sees job losses as states impose lockdowns to check new Covid-19 wave
Subbarao, who holds a masters in economics from Ohio State University and was a Humphrey Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said despite the double-digit growth forecasts from the likes of the International Monetary Fund and the RBI, the Indian economy would be worse off than it was before the pandemic.
Here are some more key points from the interview:
On RBI’s pledge to buy as much as 1 trillion rupees (about $14 billion) of sovereign notes through the G-Sec Acquisition Program this quarter, Subbarao said: “From supporting growth, to ensuring price stability, to financial stability, to yield curve management and lastly protecting savers in India who are grappling with negative real rates on their deposits, the RBI needs a separate instrument for each objective. The G-SAP can be interpreted as an instrument for yield curve management”
He said privatization of state-run banks was a “right decision.” Instead of using scarce budgetary resources to recapitalize government-controlled lenders, it’s better to use that money where it will be more productive, he said
Subbarao that while its good to build foreign exchange reserves, the RBI should take care that the costs don’t outrun the benefits
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU