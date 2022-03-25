India, UK conclude second round of talks for proposed free trade agreement

-
India and the United Kingdom have concluded the second round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA), which aims at further strengthening the economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
A delegation of Indian officials undertook technical talks in London, it added.
For this round of negotiations, a draft treaty text was shared and discussed across most chapters that will make up the agreement, the ministry said.
Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 64 separate sessions, covering 26 policy areas.
The third round of negotiations is due to be hosted by India in April, the ministry said.
