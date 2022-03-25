HAL brings 19-seater civil aircraft, plans to deploy under Udaan scheme

In the first major attempt in to develop small civil transport aircraft, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) introduced Hindustan 228, a 19-seater that can be operated even in semi-prepared and unpaved airstrips.

Speaking to ANI, Apurba Roy, General Manager, HAL said, "Hindustan 228, The design has been transferred to us from Dornier GmbH. This particular is under type certification and will have it in the name of Hindustan 228. All the testing parameters have been completed.

"There is a huge potential for these kinds of in the market. There are few aircraft in and across the world that are designed for short-haul travel and can operate on a semi-prepared runway. This aircraft can have many utilities. They can be used as an ambulance, cargo, parajam or paradrop, etc. It is a multi-utility aircraft," he said.

Roy further said HAL is making six more such aircraft. The 19-seater aircraft has no toilet. And if the toilet is added then seating capacity will be 17. The engine of the aircraft is not made in .

"There is a lot of interest shown from the state governments as well as private parties to make it deployable in the Udaan scheme," he added.

