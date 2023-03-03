JUST IN
Arvind Mafatlal Group plans to scale up its edtech venture GetSetLearn
British Scotch companies seek safeguard against excise duty hikes

The organisation fears any import tariff liberalisation could be offset by increases in state-level taxes

Topics
Whisky | Scotch whisky | FTA

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Whisky
Excise structures and tax burdens vary across states, with extremely high rates and complex structures

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), the trade body representing Scotch producers of the UK, has urged the British government to negotiate safeguards with its Indian equivalent under the ongoing trade talks to prevent further increase in excise and other taxes on alcohol at state level.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 23:51 IST

