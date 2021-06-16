India-UK trade deal: Two willing partners and a host of hurdles in between

India-UK trade deal: For the first time in trade talks with a country--in this case the UK--the India government has brought in domestic interest groups to hammer out their concerns before the official discussions begin. The new template has come into play as India and UK begin negotiations for a trade deal which the UK is more keen to seal and India wants to show it can seal one.

It does not mean negotiations are going to be any less fraught. While the organised dairy farmers from Gujarat and some other states led the opposition to RCEP, law firms and chartered accountants are expected to ...