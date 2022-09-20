India would be $25-trn economy in 25 years: NaBFID Chairman K V Kamath

India is expected to be a USD 25-trillion economy in 25 years, veteran banker and chairman of National Bank for Financing and Development said on Tuesday.

NaBFID was set up by the government last year to support the development of long-term financing in the country.

Kamath also said all the necessary policies and framework related to NaBFID have been done. We are on schedule (that) the government has in mind," he said adding as many as 12 board meetings of the bank have already taken place.

"The India that I look forward to, 25 years from now, (will be) a USD 25-trillion (economy)," Kamath said at the Morningstar Investment Conference here on Tuesday.

He said the Indian economy is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10 per cent.

"The policies, processes and the framework are done. The CEO is in place...We have to start lending now, Kamath said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)