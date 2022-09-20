India would be $25-trn economy in 25 years: NaBFID Chairman K V Kamath

-
ALSO READ
Centre appoints Rajkiran Rai as NaBFID managing director for nearly 5 years
FSIB recommends former Union Bank of India MD for post of NaBFID MD
Govt sets Rs 1-trillion infrastructure lending target for DFI
ASCI is working on a set of guidelines for edtech sector: Subhash Kamath
Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 bn Twitter financing
-
India is expected to be a USD 25-trillion economy in 25 years, veteran banker and chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development K V Kamath said on Tuesday.
NaBFID was set up by the government last year to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.
Kamath also said all the necessary policies and framework related to NaBFID have been done. We are on schedule (that) the government has in mind," he said adding as many as 12 board meetings of the bank have already taken place.
"The India that I look forward to, 25 years from now, (will be) a USD 25-trillion (economy)," Kamath said at the Morningstar Investment Conference here on Tuesday.
He said the Indian economy is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10 per cent.
"The policies, processes and the framework are done. The CEO is in place...We have to start lending now, Kamath said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU