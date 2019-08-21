Indian banks trail global peers on e-sale capabilities, finds BCG study

Indian banks score low on digital sales capabilities on their mobile applications, finds BCG India Digital Sales Capability Benchmarking 2019 study, conducted in partnership with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and

Indian banks trail their global peers in three areas: Absence of personalised marketing messages, lack of straight-through processing, and low quality of in-app sales support, the study said. However, some have taken steps by developing capabilities in areas such as integration of third-party products and easy login options to their mobile banking applications. Digital sales is the conversion of sales that leads into fulfilled sales events across product lines on digital channels. It is the next growth opportunity for banks worldwide, which lets them acquire customers digitally.

Here are some key findings of the study: