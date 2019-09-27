Indian economy loses Rs 1.17 trillion due to smuggling, says study

-
-
Indian economy loses Rs 1.17 trillion due to smuggling in five key sectors, revealed a study. The study, conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and the Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) measures this impact through impact of smuggling in five areas — textiles, tobacco products, readymade garments, capital goods, and consumer electronics — taking into consideration their backward and forward linkages.
