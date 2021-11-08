Indian economy to survive headwinds from a likely taper, says FinMin

The Indian economy, unlike in 2013, is not vulnerable now to the possible move by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to taper its loose monetary policy, even as oil and gold may bring down the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position, say finance ministry officials.

According to reports, the Fed this week is likely to announce the start of a drawback in its monthly purchase of bonds and securities, which it began in March last year to prevent the economic crisis on account of the pandemic from aggravating. Officials scotched the possibilities of any harm the taper could do ...