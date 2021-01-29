Indian Railways must diversify its freight portfolio, says report

-
ALSO READ
Railways freight traffic will surpass last year despite Covid: Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways logs higher freight loading in a first for FY21
Freight movement via rail to be raised 1.6 times: Draft National Rail Plan
Indian Railways drops extra charges for large goods moving through DFCs
As recession hits nation, dedicated freight corridor may get operational
-
The Indian Railways will have to diversify its freight portfolio to meet the goals of having a larger share of the total goods movement in the country.
According to a joint report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions, the Indian Railways should focus on capturing new freight opportunities in the transport of cement, steel and automobiles, among others.
Another key proposal is to allow private players to run trains on the dedicated freight corridors. As per the institutional arrangement envisaged for operations of DFCs, IR will be the sole customer for DFCCIL, which will provide the infrastructure for the operation of trains. “This is one of the models followed in many countries and several players operating internationally may be interested in investing and operating in this area,” the report said.
The paper was released by Rail Minister Piyush Goyal.
Speaking at the event, he said, “Freight trains are part of a new table that will be coming out.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU